Diogo Dalot: Jose Mourinho wants him at Roma but obstacles remain

New updates have been provided on Diogo Dalot’s future at Manchester United amid heavy interest from Jose Mourinho‘s Roma.

The versatile full-back has not featured often despite the club’s poor form, with some fans feeling he’d have more to offer than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to The Times, Mourinho has kept his eye on Dalot since leaving United and is contemplating making a move for the player in January, with a loan the most likely course of action.

It’s understood the young Portuguese star wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford but will keep his options open if his minutes don’t improve.

The Red Devils kept Dalot’s services despite interest from AC Milan after being put off by Atletico Madrid’s sensational £40m price tag for Kieran Trippier.

According to SportWitness, Roma director Tiago Pinto said when asked if he would sign Dalot: “I don’t like talking about players from other clubs, I don’t like talking publicly about transfer strategies.

“On the market, we cannot create great expectations for January because we all know what the January market is like.

“But we’re convinced that all together, ownership, scouting, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, as we did in the summer, we will find the right solutions to maintain the sustainable approach we talked about, but at the same time improve the squad as well as the starters, Mourinho and me we want.”

Gianluca DiMarzio confirms Roma’s interest in Dalot in regards to a loan transfer and adds Mourinho has specifically requested for the player’s signature.

It’s understood the Italian giants are working on the former Porto defender’s desire for more minutes and the fact he knows the league well already would bode well for all parties.

However, DiMarzio goes one step further in revealing that the deal will only happen if Manchester United manage to get their hands on Trippier, only then will they give the green light for Dalot to be moved on.

It’s safe to say it’s a deal fans can’t really wrap their heads around but perhaps there’s still a future for Dalot at the club.