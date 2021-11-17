Frenkie de Jong: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered chance for salvation

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been given a straightforward option for a midfield signing should he choose to bring someone in next year.

The legendary Norwegian failed to boost his options in the club’s engine room, with many feeling it has proven to be a costly failure.

According to The Express, Solskjaer could look to add quality to his midfield as early as the January transfer window, with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong said to be up for sale.

The Express claim El Chringuito are their source, insisting new boss Xavi has to reduce the numbers in his squad given the club’s financial crisis.

Perhaps De Jong’s rumoured high wages is the reason he’s on the transfer list, with those at the Nou Camp feeling his high value would bring in much-needed cash.

Many clubs in Europe are said to be interested in the young Dutchman but United have not joined the race as of yet.

The Express claim in a separate article that signing De Jong might be used in a bid to potentially lure in Erik ten Hag, who is understood to be among the club’s managerial targets.

Given how Paul Pogba‘s contract runs out next summer and he can speak to foreign clubs as early as January, bringing in the former Ajax midfielder would be a brilliant solution.

De Jong is a remarkably talented player who, in theory, would easily replace the French superstar, should he be given the right environment to do so.

It’s safe to say Ten Hag knows how to use 24 year old and is also familiar with Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek.

Fans would love to see such a midfield in action but there remains to be plenty of work that needs to be done first.

De Jong’s transfer fee might prove to be a tricky obstacle despite Barcelona’s desperation, though it all depends on how many clubs are willing to get competitive over signing him.