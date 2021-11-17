Manchester United’s Fred shines in Brazil’s latest qualifying match



Manchester United midfielder Fred continues to impress while on international duty with Brazil for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The midfielder has been very impressive throughout this calendar year for his international team and has been able to get into the starting eleven.

Despite the result ending in a 0-0 draw vs. Argentina, Fred stood out with an impressive solo performance in midfield, registering 83% pass accuracy, 74 total touches, 8/10 successful tackles, 4/5 successful dribbles and 1 interception.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Argentina: 83% pass accuracy

74 total touches

10 attempted tackles

8 successful tackles

5 attempted dribbles

4 successful dribbles

4 fouls committed

4 fouls won

1 interception

1 clearance Huge numbers with and without the ball. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/7V1cCmCDa9 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 17, 2021

There seems to be a common pattern with the majority of Man United players performing sensationally on international duty but returning to club football performing inadequately.

Many fans have wondered if Ole Gunnar Solskjaers preferred 4-2-3-1 formation is the problem but in recent weeks, the manager has opted for a 3-5-2 formation which hasn’t worked either.

Brazil usually plays with a midfield three with a selection of world-class midfielders to pick from such as Liverpool’s Fabinho, Real Madrid’s Casemiro and Lyon’s Lucas Paquetá.

However, the national team played in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Fred being used as a box to box midfielder.

This does raise some concern over why he plays this formation better for his international side but with a world-class defensive midfielder next to him, this surely justifies why.

The 28-year-old clearly deserves a lot more respect and time at the club while the squad lacks a defensive midfielder who can play over 30 games a season.

While looking at the stats when he is with Brazil, it is understandable why Solskjaer likes the player but United fans are yet to see consistent performances in the Premier League.

Only time will tell if Solskjaer can secure Declan Rice who has been on his radar for some time now and the overall form picks up from our midfield.

Hopefully, Fred returns to the club and picks up his form for United after an impressive international break which confirmed Brazil’s place in the upcoming World Cup.

