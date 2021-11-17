Mason Greenwood valued as the fifth most expensive under-21 player in world football

Mason Greenwood is not only one of the outstanding youngsters in the Premier League, but in the entire world.

The 20-year-old has been one of Manchester United’s standout performers this campaign, already contributing four Premier League goals in what has been an underperforming outfit.

And according to online transfer source TransferRoom, Greenwood is the fifth most expensive under-21 player in the game today.

TransferRoom use a formula that works out a players expected transfer value (xTV) and takes into account a number of factors.

The player’s age, current level, perceived potential, current club and even their agent are all used to come up with a sum that can then help clubs in the transfer market.

Greenwood is valued at €59.8 million or £50.4 million and ranks as the third most expensive Englishman on the list.

Topping the list is Barcelona’s 18-year-old starlet, Pedri, who has amassed a value of €71.1 million (£60 million) having become a crucial player for both club and country.

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are also ahead of the Manchester United star with values of €60 million and €61.3 million respectively.

Greenwood was one of 20 young stars named on the shortlist for the prestigious 2021 European Golden Boy.

The award is handed out to the best under-21 player in Europe and has notable winners such as Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The winner will be announced on the 13th of December at an event in Turin with Greenwood in with a reasonable shout of scooping the coveted accolade.

While he will face stiff competition from the likes of Pedri and Bellingham, it is without question United have a future superstar on their hands.