Match report: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City



Manchester United have beaten their neighbours Manchester City in the Conti-cup group stages.

Marc Skinner’s side got off on the wrong foot as Losada struck from the edge of the box, putting City in front within the second minute.

A much changed United side bounced back though and looked to get on the front foot for the majority of the game.

Ivana Fuso made the most of her rare start as she pressured City’s defence, whilst youngster Carrie Jones also pressed well.

United got into good positions but made the wrong choices again in the final third and failed to test the keeper.

At the other end, Baggaley had a quiet shift with United dominating possession.

A chance for the Reds came from Kirsty Hanson who danced round the defenders, into the box, but her shot could only find the side netting.

United’s breakthrough came on the half hour mark. A shot spilled by the keeper landed nicely for Kirsty Hanson who played it to Fuso, who in turn buried it in the back of the net.

All square at the break, with United on the front foot, could they keep the momentum going in the second half?

City began well, substitute Ellen White got into good positions but the ball was played just too far in front of her. Up the other end, the Reds kept pressing.

A series of substitutes for United made all the difference, with fresh legs in Galton and Toone giving the home side a boost.

It was defender Ona Batlle that sent the crowd wild though as she found the breakthrough in the 83rd minute, putting United in front.

A tense ten minutes ensued with City pushing for the equaliser all the time but United stood firm and held off their bitter rivals!

Team: Baggaley, Fuso (Galton 66), Mannion, Boe Risa, Thomas (Russo 52), Thorisdottir, Hanson (Toone 66), Batlle, Smith, Jones, Staniforth