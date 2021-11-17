Home » Mino Raiola: I can’t stop clubs from dreaming about Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola: I can’t stop clubs from dreaming about Paul Pogba

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Paul Pogba‘s infamous superagent Mino Raiola has been busy discussing his client’s future once again, amidst uncertainty over his Manchester United career.

The sensational Frenchman’s contract runs out next summer and he will be free to begin talks with foreign clubs as early as January.

Raiola’s indication that it’s too early to talk about Pogba’s contract suggests what fans feared the most.

That fear was that the former Juventus man wants to weigh up his options, potentially seeing who can offer him what in the winter transfer window before making a decision.

United’s contract extension offer will have to be greater than whatever any interested party offers or they could lose Pogba for free for the second time in their history.

Raiola has clearly turned down his naturally abrasive style but not without taking a dig at some club legends who have been attacking his client.

The likes of Paul Scholes and Roy Keane have often criticised Pogba publicly, with even the fans feeling it was too harsh on occasion.

Raiola hasn’t offered the former academy graduate out to clubs in the way he has done in the past but he’s clearly left the door open for anyone who wants to come in.

Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG would all naturally be keen on Pogba’s signature but the question will be who can afford his wages.

The French giants are probably the only ones who can but that comes at the cost of further rocking the boat, given their squad is already filled with highly-paid superstars.

