Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder could be tempted to stay if Zinedine Zidane is appointed as new manager

Manchester United could get a massive boost in their pursuit to keep Paul Pogba if the club appoints Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The 28 year old is into the final year of his contract and can talk to foreign teams from January 1st.

Pogba’s future remains in doubt and he has been linked to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid over the past year.

The Frenchman started the new season on fire, registering seven assists in his first four games. His form has gradually declined, and many believe that the constant change in position could be one of the main reasons.

Pogba was sent off just 15 minutes after coming on against Liverpool, and his body language raised questions regarding his commitment to the club.

The club has found itself in a dangerous situation, with one of its star players heading towards a free exit next summer.

Pogba’s poor form coincides with the team’s results over the past month. United have gained four points from a possible eighteen in recent matches, including embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s future is hanging by a thread, and the club is reportedly trying to find a suitable replacement.

One of the names being mentioned is Zidane. The Frenchman guided Real Madrid to a record-breaking three Champions League titles in a row.

It is no secret that Zidane has tried to get Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeau during his time in Spain.

According to The Express, Zidane’s appointment could be enough to tempt Pogba to stay at Man Utd.

The chance to be coached by one of the best midfielders of his generation would be alluring enough for Pogba to sign an extension.

The Frenchman is currently recovering from a thigh strain he suffered in training for France.

Despite all the speculation, Solskjaer will be eager to have his key man back and fit for the latter part of the season.