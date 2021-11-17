Real Madrid accept Manchester United target Erling Haaland will transfer to the Premier League



Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit for Erling Haaland after it was reported that Real Madrid have accepted he is going to the Premier League.

With the Norwegian’s release clause activating next summer for just £64 million, some of the top European clubs are chasing his signature.

Man United were been heavily linked with the player, in particular, before he joined his current club Borussia Dortmund. It had been reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had visited him to discuss a potential transfer.

His move to Germany in the January transfer window of 2020 didn’t exactly put an end to the rumours about the Red Devils after it was reported that he had a release clause that becomes active in the summer of 2022.

The 21-year-old has been high on the radar for many United fans and with Solskjaer being his former manager at Molde, it seems likely the club could have an advantage.

Real Madrid were seen as favourites for his signature, however, according to The Sun, the Spanish giants are now braced for disappointment as the club officials believe that the sensational striker will sign for an English side instead.

Two names are mentioned, the first being Manchester United and the other being current Champions League holders, Chelsea.

It seems like the two clubs will have to do a lot of persuading to do if they want to capture their man.

Manchester City were linked with the player in the past but are currently trying to secure England captain Harry Kane.

The article later goes on to say that Florentino Perez, who is the president at Real Madrid, wanted to sign both Haaland and Mbappe next summer.

“Which one do I choose to build a new project? I take both without a doubt.”, the president stated in an interview last month.

“At Real Madrid, there are always the best players in the world. Florentino will bring them both back.”

Now it seems like the Spanish club will only bring in Mbappe as Haaland looks elsewhere.

United fans will be excited to hear that the club will have a better chance of securing the player after another superb season so far in which he has scored 49 goals in 49 league appearances.

