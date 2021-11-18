Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Man United links

The manager considered by many to be the favourite to take over the reins at Manchester United, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, has today broken his silence on the rumours linking him to the position.

Speaking at the Foxes’ press conference this afternoon, Rodgers said:

‘It’s really disrespectful for you to ask the question when you have a good manager and a good man who is working at the club.

‘Secondly, I can’t comment on it because it’s something that’s not real’

Rodgers’ comments will do little to dissuade the rumour mongers from believing that he is keen to take on the role.

It is normal for a manager to remain respectful to the incumbent manager, in this case, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a delicate situation such as this.

However, he does not dismiss the rumours as nonsense which indicates that there is a genuine interest on his part.

The Leicester boss is believed to be the preferred candidate by a number of board members should Solskjaer be sacked, even though many fans are opposed to the idea.

The fact that the 48-year-old previously managed Liverpool does not sit well with some, whilst others are concerned that he has got a track record of dropping league position at the end of each season.

On the other hand, there are many who believe he is tactically much more astute than Solskjaer and who will point to the fact that he led the Foxes to victory in the FA Cup last season – something that the Norwegian has failed to do during his three years at United despite a much bigger budget.

Another interesting facet of this story is the claim that there is a clause in the former Celtic boss’s contract that allows him to leave for a Champions League club, meaning that United would not have to pay compensation to Leicester should he be appointed.