Brendan Rodgers: Manchester United look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leicester City boss

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers may find himself replacing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

There has been plenty of speculation over who will stand in the dugout at Old Trafford but the report below claims it’s been all but decided.

According to 90min, Rodgers is already ready to accept the United job should they approach him to replace Solskjaer.

It’s understood the club’s hierarchy have lost their patience recently and are working on things behind the scenes to replace the legendary Norwegian.

90min claim the Red Devils made the decision to work on the succession plan after the embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and City.

A source said: “Things have been going on behind the scenes in weeks, the club are aware that things can’t continue like this – ideally Ole stays until the end of the season, but that is looking less and less likely.”

It’s believed Rodgers has the most support at Manchester United despite former links to fierce rivals Liverpool and has responded positively to inquiries.

The Leicester City man feels he can’t turn down an approach from United and though his club would not be happy about it, they understand it would be tough to keep him.

90min insist the board have differing opinions on when to appoint Rodgers, with some wanting it to be done now, while others hope Solskjaer can survive until the end of the season.

It’s safe to say 90min aren’t as big or reputational as the likes of Sky Sports or the BBC so taking the news with a pinch of salt would be well-advised.

Rodgers is the most prominently floated name but to suggest it’s a done deal is rather surprising considering everything that’s still going on.

Supporters would probably prefer Ajax’s Erik ten Hag to any other candidate but time will tell what the board decides.