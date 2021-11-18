Denis Zakaria: Manchester United make contact with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder

Manchester United could be made to pay a huge signing on fee to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Swiss is into the last year of his contract and is expected to leave for free next summer.

According to Blick deputy editor-in-chief Andreas Böni, United would have to offer Zakaria a considerable deal to lure him to Old Trafford.

He told Blick: “That’s how they try to lure the player. If you hear around in the scene, there will be 10-12 million euros in cash with a good contract over the years, which will make up for it. One saves 30-40 million!”

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that United and Juventus have made recent contact with the player and his agent.

#Zakaria. Conferme sulle squadre coinvolte: nuovi contatti con #Juventus e Manchester United #MUFC. Sullo sfondo anche il #City ma la corsa è aperta ⬇️ https://t.co/KQhUFagSob — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) November 16, 2021

Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in the player. However, BILD claims that the Swiss would prefer to move to a foreign league.

Zakaria is admired by Jose Mourinho, who is keen to bring him to AS Roma. The Serie A club has been working on this deal for a while and the former United boss is eager to get it done.

As mentioned in one of our previous pieces, Zakaria would be an ideal signing for Man United. The 24 year old has been outstanding for Monchengladbach, and his performances have gathered interest from a host of clubs.

Zakaria possesses a unique mix of pace and defensive acumen.

At United, he would comfortably slot into the number six role, giving the team much needed defensive structure. He is good on the ball and has the vision to break opposition lines from deep.

The deal will be a complex one to pull off, as United face heavy competition from top teams around Europe.