Manchester United’s average weekly wage reaches record high of £164,000

It’s no secret that modern footballers earn a ridiculous amount of cash the further up the pyramid you go.

It is thought the highest earners in League Two earn on average, £114,020 a year, roughly working out at £2000 a week.

In the Premier League last season, the average wage rose to a staggering £60,000 a week, which equates to more than three million a year.

Manchester United have always been big spenders when it comes to wages, often because over the years they have had the best players.

And now is no exception, with players such as David de Gea and Paul Pogba already on whopping wages, their three huge summer signings have only increased this further.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns around £480,000 a week, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane bringing home £250,000 and £275,000 respectively.

All in all this has seen the club’s average weekly wage rise to a staggering £164,519, the highest in the club’s history.

Manchester United average weekly wage now a record £164,000 a week. pic.twitter.com/Q7D1FSwOJx — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) November 17, 2021

Last season’s average was £149,926, meaning there has been a rise of £14,593 a week and taking the average a full one hundred grand over the Premier League’s average.

Elsewhere United’s total revenue has increased by 16.1% to £126.5M, largely due to the return of fans and matchday income.

This rise has helped operating losses to decrease significantly from £27.1M to £10.2M compared with last season.

This goes some way to explaining how United can afford to spend so much on wages, but also means results must improve fast considering just how much they are investing in their playing staff.