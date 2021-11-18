Not real: Brendan Rodgers responds to Manchester United job links

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted rumours of him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss are not real.

The legendary Norwegian’s position as manager is under threat following a poor run of form and the Northern Irish boss was one of the main names floating around as a potential candidate.

🗣 "It's something that's not real." Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says speculation that he could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as #MUFC manager is 'not real' and is 'disrespectful' to Solskjaer ❌ pic.twitter.com/jsrykgfa1C — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 18, 2021

Rodgers’ response is a classy one but a telling one as well since it denies all the rumours that have been going on during the whole international break.

Some news outlets, such as 90min made the bold claim it was a matter of when and not if he would be hired.

Rodgers’ former ties with Liverpool rubbed some Manchester United fans the wrong way, while others insisted he would be an upgrade on Solskjaer.

The argument was that enough time had passed and he has had two jobs in Celtic and Leicester City since leaving Anfield.

Others feel there are better candidates in the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, and Ralf Rangnick who has previously expressed interest in the United job.

Rodgers has done a good job at Leicester since being appointed, winning the FA Cup and Community shield since being in charge.

However, his teams have narrowly missed out on Champions League football, earning his sides the reputation of being ‘bottlers’ failing on the big occasion.

With United fans insisting the current squad are good enough to win some silverware, the priority must be on managers who have experience in that regard.

Supporters also want to see a structure put in place after the team’s recent tactics have looked to be all but non-existent.