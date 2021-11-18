Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: The Athletic reveal Manchester United’s plans after recent poor form

Manchester United fans have been given insight into what’s been going on behind the scenes of late as rumours over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s future continues to grow.

The legendary Norwegian looks set to be in charge vs Watford on the weekend but not many believe he can still turn things around.

According to The Athletic, Joel Glazer is the ultimate decision-maker at the club, though he has input from the likes of managing director Richard Arnold and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward too.

Football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher are understood to give their suggestions but ultimately the decision lies with the aforementioned trio.

United have apparently told agents they’re thinking long-term and view the current poor form as just a ‘blip’ in Solskjaer’s three-year reign.

The club still being in the Champions League and close enough to a top-four spot is said to be one of the reasons why he’s still in charge.

The Athletic go on to say some sources think background checks on managers are being made but nothing more will happen as of now in order to respect Solskjaer.

It’s understood Brendan Rodgers ‘has admirers’ at Old Trafford, though nothing more has come of it as of yet.

It’s said Murtough and Fletcher don’t have the same authority or input as other sporting directors but will ‘feed back insight’ to Manchester United, with the club aware of the possible candidates available.

The reputable outlet continues to say United have reached out to Ralf Rangnick over the years but only for advice over youth development and club structures, and not to hire him; even now there is no communication in regards to replacing Solskjaer.

It’s understood Erik ten Hag is an appealing option but that’s as far as that goes, with Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars not under consideration due to the recent structural changes in hiring Murtough and Fletcher.

In truth, these are all things fans, for the most part, have already known and the confirmation from The Athletic all but adds fear to supporters who feel the mismanagement actually begins from the very top of the club.