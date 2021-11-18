Watford v Manchester United : Early team news and injury updates

Manchester United travel to Vicarage Road for their Premier League encounter against Watford this Saturday.

The Red Devils have been dealt a significant injury blow, with midfielder Paul Pogba sidelined due to injury.

The 28 year old suffered a thigh strain while training with the French national team. Medics expect Pogba to be out for eight to ten weeks and have not put a timeframe on his return.

The Frenchman is currently undergoing rehabilitation in warm weather conditions in Dubai.

Recovery mode 𝙊𝙉 ✅ pic.twitter.com/Nh3McwS7hY — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 17, 2021

Raphael Varane is recovering from his hamstring injury suffered in Bergamo and is expected to return to action in December.

Ig Varane: "Turn frustration into motivation and come back stronger!" [raphaelvarane] pic.twitter.com/JTOkI2QlIC — utdreport (@utdreport) November 16, 2021

Edinson Cavani underwent treatment on a recurring tendon injury that kept him from playing in the Manchester derby. The Uruguayan is a doubt for Watford.

After suffering a blow to the head against Man City, Luke Shaw is following the concussion protocols given by the club.

He missed England’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. Shaw’s condition will be assessed before the game this weekend.

On a positive note, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are expected to be available for selection.

Rashford endured an excellent week of training and is getting back to full fitness after falling ill.

McTominay pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of their WC qualifying game against Denmark due to a throat virus.

The 24 year old revealed that he had “recovered well” on social media, suggesting that he should be available on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that game against Watford could be the start of an upturn in results for his side.