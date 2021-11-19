Erik ten Hag unlikely to leave Ajax for Manchester United job

Erik ten Hag would reportedly not consider leaving Ajax for the Manchester United job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure, and his Man Utd future is hanging by a thread.

Recent results have been poor, and the team has failed to match expectations set out by the fans at the start of the season.

A standout name linked to the United job is ten Hag.

The 51-year-old is one of the most promising managers in Europe and has excelled at Ajax.

The Dutchman has already stamped his mark on the European stage by winning two Eredivisie titles and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-final in 2018-19.

Ten Hag is a disciple of Pep Guardiola and was his assistant at Bayern Munich.

His philosophy is based upon an attacking brand of football with a focus on youth development.

CIES Football Observatory have crowned Ajax as the top training club in Europe in 2021, having coached the most footballers playing in 31 top divisions of UEFA member nations.

According to Het Parool journalist Henk Spaan, the Dutch manager would find it ‘more exciting’ sticking to his current job continuing to build an impressive squad of young players.

He states: “As if he would ‘consider’ leaving ‘for that drizzle’, he writes, stating that the traffic lights in Almelo, a municipality and city in the Eastern Netherlands, are ‘more exciting’ than what would be waiting for him in Manchester.”

Henk Spaan feels that Solskjaer will be given one more month to turn things around.