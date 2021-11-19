Fans angry following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s explanation for Man United’s poor results

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained what he thinks is going wrong with his team during this afternoon’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League.

When asked to comment on the recent struggles, Solskjaer said:

‘This week we’ve prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven’t been good enough.

‘We can do better, should do better and it’s down to performances on the day.’

The comments imply that the Norwegian feels the fault lies with the players.

The use of the words ‘form’ and ‘performances’ clearly indicate he does not believe the problem is with team selection, training, tactics or game planning.

Solskjær: "This week we've prioritised a few things we have to improve on. Form and performances haven't been good enough. We can do better, should do better and it's down to performances on the day." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) November 19, 2021

Solskjaer’s explanation has provoked some angry responses on social media. Comments included:

‘’Down to performances on the day’? What, so the week of training/tactical analysis/setup leading up to the match is irrelevant?’

'Down to performances om the day' What so the week of training/tactical analysis/setup leading up to the match is irrelevant? — Jinder Mahal (@jindermahallll) November 19, 2021

‘What week? The week he took as a vacation after losing 2 home games to the biggest rivals, conceding 7 goals?’

what week the week he took as a vacation after losing 2 home games to the biggest rivals conceding 7 goals — Hassan Mamdouh (@moamdoh) November 19, 2021

‘This is why he needs to go. He is not strong enough to take ownership of the situation and make demands of the players.

‘Always passing the buck, rather than making the difficult decisions. Always a club legend, but your time is up as manager.’

This is why he needs to go. He is not strong enough to take ownership of the situation and make demands of the players. Always passing the buck, rather than making the difficult decisions. Always a club legend, but your time is up as manager — Bryan (@Bryan05314485) November 19, 2021

‘”it’s down to performances on the day”? No, it’s not! It’s down to the work YOU put in before the match to make sure the team you’re putting out there has the tools to handle every scenario thrown at them.

If a team’s performance drops collectively, it’s on the lack of prep.’

"it's down to performances on the day" No, it's not ffs! It's down to the work YOU put in before the match to make sure the team you're putting out there got the tools to handle every scenario thrown at them. If a team's performance drop collectively, it's on the lack of prep. — 𝓟𝓱𝓲𝓵 ® (@phjes11) November 19, 2021

‘Why can’t he just accept the fact that he can’t make the situation better?’

why can't he just accept the fact that he can't make the situation better ffs — tara۞ (@goldnstrange) November 19, 2021

Solskjaer will always be a club legend as a player, but his refusal to accept responsibility for the horrific recent performances, the lack of silverware and minimal progress obtained in three years under his command – despite heavy investment in the squad – is turning fans against him as a manager.