Jesse Lingard is closer to leaving Manchester United after breakdown in contract negotiations

Jesse Lingard is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United.

As per James Ducker (The Telegraph), Lingard is frustrated with the lack of playing time and has moved closer to leaving the club at the end of the season.

Lingard was disappointed at United’s opening contract offer, which was lower than his present salary.

The 28 year old was given assurances by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of the season to feature more regularly.

So far this season, he has featured merely eight times for United in all competitions.

Contract talks between MUFC & Lingard have collapsed. No sign of a deal being reached. Lingard wants to leave, possibly as early as Jan. He's frustrated about his lack of game time this season. Several foreign teams have already declared an interest in himhttps://t.co/GFMlQTpVjq — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) November 18, 2021

Despite United’s poor run of results, Solskjaer has shown a reluctance to change personnel and has been criticised by many for his lack of rotation.

Lingard recognises that with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, his prospects of featuring in the first team are few and far between.

He was dropped from England’s squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, with Emile Smith Rowe and Conor Gallagher selected as replacements.

The versatile attacker has reportedly asked to be loaned out for the second half of the season.

He will be desperate to be in the Qatar World Cup squad 12 months from now and realises that he needs to be playing first-team football to increase his chances of doing so.

Top European clubs like Barcelona, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown an interest in acquiring him for free next summer.

One of the player’s representatives is understood to have held talks with a potential suitor in Spain in recent weeks.