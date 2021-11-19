Manchester United fans react after Jesse Lingard shares West Ham United post



Jesse Lingard has shared a West Ham United post on Instagram after reports state he is closer to a Manchester United exit.

With just the rest of this season left on his current deal, it seems the 28-year-old will be leaving the club soon, with some reports claiming he could leave for £10m in January or for free in the summer, as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday.

The academy graduate has beena great player for the club, regularly showing up in important games up until his dip in form last season which resulted in a loan move away to the Hammers.

Now, the London club looks likely to be Lingard’s next permanent club as he looks to move on after very limited game time this season.

It is a situation that some United fans are confused about after his sensational form on loan and at the start of this campaign.

The Englishman has now shared a post on his Instagram page of his iconic goal celebration in a West Ham shirt.

This surely isn’t coincidental after many outlets claim that contract talks between United and the player have collapsed.

It can only add to the speculation that these are Lingard’s final months at the club.

After sharing the West Ham related post to his story, on his profile, United fans reacted throughout social media.

Some fans have shown disappointment after the way he has been treated this season and others are disappointed with the way Lingard is handling the situation.

Club deserves it for the way they've treated him. Refused to sell him in the summer and promised him game time and then benched him, wasting his peak years when he could be smashing it with West Ham. Why can clubs take the piss with players but not the other way round? — I. McHunt (@93_bilzz) November 19, 2021

The guy is absolutely disrespectful. Honestly someone at the club needs to really do something. This is very disrespectful — Abdul Haq (@AbdulHa34309365) November 19, 2021

He done. How can @ManUtd offer him less money to renew his contract. It’s an insult in any profession. Especially prior to turning 30. He should leave for the hammers in January or on a free in the summer. #MUFC — PMLEGEND™ Esq.🇯🇲👨🏾‍⚖️🌹🅴 (@PMLEGEND) November 19, 2021

Ridiculous he has not featured more given the poor form of the first team and the fact he looked sharp and scored two very good early season goals v Newcastle and West Ham — Jonathan rose (@Coldmuck) November 19, 2021

@ManUtd has created a circus amongst their fans and players. Total mismanagement. Becoming slowly irrelevant and a laughing stock. Where is the team I have followed since Sir Alex? This situation is depressing. — Carl Hubble (@Carl_since84) November 19, 2021

It looks almost inevitable that Lingard will be leaving the club soon despite contract talks throughout the summer and beyond.

It will be a real shame to lose the quality of someone like the academy graduate, who doesn’t deserve to be left on the bench.

