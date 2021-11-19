Home » Manchester United fans react after Jesse Lingard shares West Ham United post

Manchester United fans react after Jesse Lingard shares West Ham United post

by Joe Taylor
written by Joe Taylor


Jesse Lingard has shared a West Ham United post on Instagram after reports state he is closer to a Manchester United exit.

With just the rest of this season left on his current deal, it seems the 28-year-old will be leaving the club soon, with some reports claiming he could leave for £10m in January or for free in the summer, as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday.

The academy graduate has beena great player for the club, regularly showing up in important games up until his dip in form last season which resulted in a loan move away to the Hammers.

Now, the London club looks likely to be Lingard’s next permanent club as he looks to move on after very limited game time this season.

It is a situation that some United fans are confused about after his sensational form on loan and at the start of this campaign.

The Englishman has now shared a post on his Instagram page of his iconic goal celebration in a West Ham shirt.

This surely isn’t coincidental after many outlets claim that contract talks between United and the player have collapsed.

It can only add to the speculation that these are Lingard’s final months at the club.

After sharing the West Ham related post to his story, on his profile, United fans reacted throughout social media.

Some fans have shown disappointment after the way he has been treated this season and others are disappointed with the way Lingard is handling the situation.

It looks almost inevitable that Lingard will be leaving the club soon despite contract talks throughout the summer and beyond.

It will be a real shame to lose the quality of someone like the academy graduate, who doesn’t deserve to be left on the bench.

Latest Top Stories...

Jesse Lingard is closer to leaving Manchester United...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We’re working hard to turn...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss holds crucial...

Predicted XI vs Watford: Donny van de Beek...

Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Man United links

Not real: Brendan Rodgers responds to Manchester United...