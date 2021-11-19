Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss holds crucial meeting after poor form

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly attempted to bring his squad on board with his new plans to improve form.

The legendary Norwegian is under tremendous pressure after an underwhelming start to the season that recently included embarrassing losses to Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer held ‘crisis talks’ with some of his more experienced players on Thursday in a bid to turn things around at United.

It’s said Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, and Nemanja Matic were all present at the 10am meeting.

It seems Solskjaer wanted to be open to his senior stars about how he plans to kickstart some good form and explained his tactical vision too.

United certainly need to ring the changes if they hope to get back on track as what they have been doing so far hasn’t gotten the required results.

It’s also interesting to note who Solskjaer’s senior players are and how they are seemingly the leaders of the group.

Maguire is obviously the captain, though there are those who feel Ronaldo should be, while Bruno’s elevation of the Red Devils has left some to call for him to be named captain.

The Portuguese midfielder has been the talisman of the Solskjaer era and he will have to be at the centre of what is to come next.

Matic is one of Manchester United’s most experienced players, while Lindelof is said to be a silent leader, even earning the captaincy of the Sweden national team.

Shaw is perhaps the bridge between the younger stars and the older stars, and his good form last season saw his stock rise massively.

The interesting absentees are Paul Pogba (who’s away on warm-weather training in Dubai), Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane (who’s injured), Edinson Cavani (also injured), David de Gea, and Juan Mata.