Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We’re working hard to turn around Manchester United fortunes

written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer covered many topics in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash vs Watford.

Naturally, reporters asked about his future as well as the fitness of the squad and Jesse Lingard‘s contract issues that recently emerged.

Solskjaer is a master at deflecting and generally handles press conferences rather well, even if it comes at his own expense.

The legendary Norwegian is happy to look silly if it means the media don’t get the answers they want from him and he’s rarely caught off guard.

He was directly asked about his future and what the team have been doing to turn their fortunes around and fans are no closer to knowing the truth about either.

The good news is he also provided some team news, insisting Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are the only two long-term absentees.

There’s no doubt Solskjaer will be hoping the rest of the squad will return sooner than later as United head into the busiest part of the calendar with no international break distractions.

Here’s what he had to say on Lingard too:

Solskjaer was clear to differentiate between his view on Lingard and the club’s view on him but it would be fair if the player himself didn’t believe his manager anymore.

After all, despite the poor form of the team and his own good form, the versatile Englishman has hardly had a real run of games as he did last season with West Ham.

There’s a very real possibility his lack of appearances means he’ll miss out on next year’s World Cup.

There are many fans who feel he should have been moved on last summer but unfortunately that proved to be too tricky for the club to handle.

