Paul Pogba: Manchester United star out of options ahead of free agency

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly further away from signing a new deal than ever before.

The former Juventus man’s future is very much up in the air and it remains to be seen where he’ll be plying his trade next season.

According to Marca, Pogba will leave for free next summer, with United uncertain whether or not to attempt to persuade him once more.

It’s understood both parties’ confidence has weakened recently and the talented Frenchman’s latest injury may be the last push in regards to not extending his stay.

Marca claim the Red Devils don’t think the situation is profitable now, though Pogba’s options for suitors are not many given the current climate.

The former academy graduates wages and Mino Raiola’s demands as his agent has meant few consider him as a good option to invest in.

Juventus, PSG, and Real Madrid were said to be the interested parties but the matter has changed with just the Spanish side considered somewhat keen.

After all, the La Liga giants have prioritised Kylian Mbappe as the next major signing and although they know they need to invest in their midfield, Pogba is not quite the priority at the minute.

It seems the decision from the playmaking midfielder to delay signing a new deal may have backfired on him as it’s unlikely anyone will be keen on bringing him in if he can’t prove his fitness.

Pogba has had an unusually difficult time with injuries of late and that could prove to be telling in any decision that’s made.

Although he’s a sensational player, he finds himself in the strange position that no one truly has room for him in their respective squads for one reason or the other.

Whether it’s money, options in midfield, or fitness concerns, Pogba is not in the strong position for negotiations he would have preferred to be at this time of the year.