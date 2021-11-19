Predicted XI vs Watford: Donny van de Beek tipped to start for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take his Manchester United side to Vicarage Road tomorrow to face Watford knowing that another bad result could end his managerial reign at the club.

The Red Devils have been in abject form but the board have stuck by Solskjaer so far. A change to a 3-5-2 formation initially yielded a result with a 3-0 victory over Spurs but then failed to improve matters against Atalanta and Manchester City.

With Raphael Varane still injured, Eric Bailly having scored an own goal against the Citizens and Edinson Cavani very doubtful with a tendon injury, we think Solskjaer will abandon that experiment, but a return to the 4-2-3-1 that had been his staple diet would be seen as a retrograde step.

The personnel at his disposal could dictate the formation.

Varane and Cavani are joined by Paul Pogba on the absentee list. Pogba would be serving the third of a three-match suspension but picked up a thigh injury in training for France anyway so is ruled out for around two months.

Reliable reports suggest that the manager might finally be ready to give Donny van de Beek a run in the team in Pogba’s absence. The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell claims that ‘there is a feeling at Carrington that Saturday’s game against Watford presents a real opportunity for him to start.’

Playing the Dutchman alongside just Scott McTominay or Fred might worry the Norwegian in terms of defensive cover, though, so it is possible that he will play all three and sacrifice one of the forward players.

Marcus Rashford has been training very well in the week so with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo virtually undroppable in Solskjaer’s eyes, Mason Greenwood could be the player to make way.

This would lead to a rather unbalanced 4-2-1-2-1 formation, with Rashford and Fernandes having to provide some width behind Ronaldo. Fred and Van de Beek would also be expected to make forward runs with McTominay a more static pivot.

The formation could also require Ronaldo to push wide from time to time, allowing runners from midfield to push forward to make up the extra man.

It would not be an easy tactic to pull off because of the lack of natural width but it would provide a stronger central midfield, which in turn could provide greater protection for the defence.

Defensively, despite the disastrous form of the entire back line lately, we expect Solskjaer to stick by his trusted four of Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire and Shaw, although the likes of Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles should be seriously considered as alternatives.

With all that in mind, this is our predicted line-up for tomorrow’s game: