Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club, Manchester United, to go in for Jude Bellingham again, and this time secure their man.

United were one of a number of teams who were interested in the then Birmingham starlet, but he eventually chose Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

It was thought he chose the German side over United due to their propensity to give young players regular game time, as can be seen by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland becoming stars there.

So far, his decision has proved a perfect one as the 18-year-old is a regular in the Dortmund first team, making 63 appearances out of a possible 68 since joining.

He’s also scooped a DFB-Pokal having played in every round and established himself with England, making Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad and racking up ten caps already.

When discussing where the Stourbridge born midfielder could play, Ferdinand had the following to say on his FIVE podcast:

“Any. He’s that good. Serious. In the England youth teams there are times when he’s played as the holding midfielder. Times he’s played as the 8 and been box-to-box.

“And also, times when he’s been told he can join the attacks more. He has the capabilities and capacity to play all of the roles, he’s that good.

“I think for him, I see him as being someone who can do it all. There aren’t many midfielders in the game now that can attack and defend – affect the game at both ends.”

And when pressed on if United should sign him said:

“When you are one of the super clubs, there are talents out there that make you think if we have the capacity and financial muscle, then he’s one you don’t want to miss.”

It wouldn’t be unfair to say Rio has gotten carried away with himself when discussing United in the past, but on the subject of Bellingham, he may just be spot on.