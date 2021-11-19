Sir Alex Ferguson unveils new Denis Law statue in Aberdeen

Manchester United icon, Denis Law, has been honoured in his hometown of Aberdeen with a bronze statue.

The statue shows Law pointing one finger towards the sky and simply has the word ‘legend’ across the bottom.

✔️ Born in #Aberdeen

✔️ Scotland’s only Ballon d’Or winner

✔️ Scotland’s joint record goal scorer

✔️ 237 goals in 404 #MUFC appearances

✔️ 2 Old Trafford statues

✔️ Fantastic charitable work ✅ A bronze statue in the centre of his beloved hometown#DenisLaw 👏 pic.twitter.com/AYf9o99ucj — Denis Law Legacy Trust – Streetsport (@DLStreetsport) November 18, 2021

Law is perhaps the most accomplished Scottish player of all time, winning two First Division titles, an FA Cup, and a European Cup during his fabled 11 years at Old Trafford.

Scotland’s first and only winner of the Ballon d’Or, he would also go on to become his nation’s joint-top goalscorer, with 30 goals in just 55 appearances.

But it was during his time at United where, ‘The King’, as he was affectionately known, would leave his biggest mark.

Forming one of the deadliest attacking tridents in football history alongside George Best and Bobby Charlton, Law notched an astonishing 237 goals in 404 games.

His adoration was such that even a late-career switch to rivals Manchester City and a goal that ended up relegating United did little to diminish his standing with supporters.

Sir Alex Ferguson unveiled the stature of the 81-year-old that is located in the city centre and had some very touching words to say for his fellow Scotsman:

“I think this statue definitely captures him – the only thing is I don’t see him wiping his sweater on his nose.

“It is an honour for me to speak by this wonderful statue in the city of Aberdeen.

“I think Denis epitomises a Scotsman, he showed fantastic courage at 15 years of age, to go down to Huddersfield, as a young kid, not many have the courage to do that type of thing.

“He had the chance to be a great player, he took the chance, and his career was incredible. He was a fantastic player. He was the greatest Scots player of all time, no question.”