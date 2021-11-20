Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea react to Watford defeat

Manchester United stars David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes have discussed the result vs Watford, admitting it was embarrassing to experience.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men were taken apart 4-1 by the home side as the club’s poor form continued, with fans incapable of comprehending what has gone wrong this season.

It’s difficult to imagine Solskjaer being capable of turning things around still but he certainly believes he still can.

De Gea was frank and brutal in his assessment but spoke with a maturity that has been missing from this United team all season.

Bruno seems to insist the blame doesn’t solely lie on the manager, which is arguably the last thing the fans want to hear.

Many feel things have fallen apart for Solskjaer this season and that it’s impossible for the squad to be playing as badly as they are.

It’s clear to see they’re nowhere near as poor as they’re showing and that there’s more quality in the team than supporters can see.

It’s not even a case of the quality being a little off, rather the form is so poor that United would be a relegation team if recent form is anything to go by.

It seems as though Bruno is still trying to protect his manager, which is admirable but it’s difficult to see which players are to blame then.

If the squad is collectively in poor form then surely there is a source for it all rather than hinting each individual player is at fault.