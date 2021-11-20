Man United hold emergency board meeting to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future

Manchester United’s dismal and humiliating 4-1 defeat against Watford ploughed new levels of ineptitude for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men.

And it could prove to be the straw that broke the camel’s back as The Times is reporting that an emergency board meeting is taking place at 7pm this evening to discuss Solskjaer’s future.

‘Manchester United have called an emergency board meeting to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal as manager,’ the outlet tweeted.

‘The Sunday Times understands the virtual meeting has been scheduled for 7pm with Solskjaer’s compensation terms on its agenda.’

Solskjaer was recently awarded a new contract and it has been reported that outgoing executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, did not want Solskjaer’s sacking to be his last meaningful act at the club.

However, with the first team in freefall, something clearly has to be done urgently to steady the ship.

The story has been penned by the infamous United reporter Duncan Castles, who often makes outlandish claims but who seems very confident of his facts on this occasion.

The source casts some doubt over the story but the reporter has also been seen as an efficient and quick way to get a story out into the public sphere when the club needs it.

The article reads: ‘The Glazer family has also instructed club officials to further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane to take over the managerial position mid-season, increasing United’s financial offer to the three-times Champions League winning coach.

Castles has been pushing the Zidane story all week despite the fact that most other reporters believe Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers to be favourite to replace the Norwegian.

Whatever the case about the next manager, it would certainly make sense for the board to act swiftly after today’s abysmal performance against relegation battlers Watford.

Had it not been for David de Gea‘s superb performance, including two penalty saves, the result could have been even worse.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the story just minutes ago, saying:

‘Internal talks ongoing at Manchester United to discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjær position. Part of the board/officials pushing to sack the manager immediately. It’s a serious possibility now – after terrible performance at Vicarage.

‘Final choice will be up to Joel Glazer.’