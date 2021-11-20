Home » Manchester United accelerate talks to appoint Zinedine Zidane as manager



by Raj Dholakia
by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United have accelerated their pursuit to appoint Zinedine Zidane as manager.

United suffered yet another embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road against Watford.

Despite David De Gea saving two penalties, the Red Devils were completely outplayed by the home side, who were dominant in all aspects of the match.

The loss sees United take 4 points from their last 21 and they are now 12 points off league leaders Chelsea.

The travelling fans made their displeasure known to the manager and players after full time.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the United board have held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that it seems like a ‘serious possibility that he gets the sack this time.’

Other news outlets and journalists, too, have stated that it might well be the end for Solskjaer at United.

The Times have reported that the Glazers have initiated new talks to appoint Zinedine Zidane as manager.

He is seen as a viable option to replace Solskjaer but might need time to negotiate with.

His wife is reportedly not keen on living in Manchester.

The Frenchman reportedly didn’t want the job before, but United are pushing for the deal to happen.

Talksport reporter Alex Crook believes that Darren Fletcher could be appointed as caretaker manager, saying ‘Would not surprise me if Darren Fletcher is put in interim charge for Tuesday night.

‘Was very animated from the stands in the second half today, calling Luke Shaw over to offer some advice at one point and shouting instructions onto the pitch for other players.’

United play Villarreal in a couple of days and could appoint an interim such as Fletcher while negotiations are going on.

