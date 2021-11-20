Home » Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw shocking statistics vs Watford

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw shocking statistics vs Watford

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on helpless as Manchester United were embarrassed 4-1 by Watford in London on Saturday evening.

There were many things to be angry about and the statistics below shows fans are right about how they feel right now.

Four points out of a possible 21 is form that isn’t ok even for a relegation-battling side, if they hope to beat the drop that is.

Unfortunately the poor form has stemmed from a shocking lack of structure and a sudden drop in defensive capabilities.

United have arguably one of their best back-fours on paper in a number of seasons now and yet can’t seem to do anything right at the back.

86 shots in five Premier League games is just a mindboggling amount and clearly isn’t a sustainable approach in the long term.

No matter who a team is, it can’t face 86 shots and expect to survive games let alone win them in the way the Red Devils are expected to.

As the remaining statistics show, it’s clear to see Solskjaer’s side are in relegation-candidates form and that’s how badly they’ve fallen.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what has gone wrong but it’s clear the legendary Norwegian cannot remain in such an untenable situation.

