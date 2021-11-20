Match Report: Watford 4-1 Manchester United

Manchester United have suffered another humiliating defeat in the Premier League as they lost 4-1 to Watford this afternoon.

The home side were on the front foot from the minute the kick off whistle blew and were given a penalty in the early stages. David de Gea got down low to his left and saved it but Kiko Femenia blasted the rebound into the roof of the net.

However, VAR ruled the goal out after it was deemed Femenia had encroached into the box before the penalty had been taken. The verdict – the penalty had to be retaken.

In an almost identical run of play, de Gea once again saved Ismaila Sarr’s spot kick!

It was clear it was going to be a fiery game, with both teams pumped up after the opening sequence of events. McTominay, who had given away the penalty in the first place, got a yellow card in the opening twenty minutes.

Watford had some promising attacks, but as for United, they barely broke out of their own half, seemingly stuck in retreat mode so it was no surprise when the home team took the lead in the 28th minute. Joshua King latched on to Emmanuel Dennis’ cross with his left foot, slotting it past de Gea.

United tried to respond with Rashford taking a Bruno Fernandes cross on the half volley but Foster got down well to keep Watford in front.

It was Watford once again who capitalised on their chances with Sarr redeeming himself for his missed penalty chances, netting a right footed shot.

United looked defeated before they’d even made it to half time with the only real quality being de Gea’s penalty saves. Could they respond in the second half or would it be another embarrassing result for Solskjaer’s Reds?

Solskjaer took drastic action at half time replacing Rashford, who had the only shot on target for the Reds, with Martial whilst McTominay was replaced by Van De Beek.

It was the Dutch outcast that made an instant impact, heading one home in the 50th minute. Ronaldo, instead of heading it in himself headed it across the face of goal to Donny who wasn’t going to miss from such close range! Was the comeback on?

United didn’t let up from then on with Fernandes having a shot that bounced just wide of the post and Ronaldo’s shot being punched over the bar by Foster.

United rued their missed chances though and Watford grew into the second half. The misery of Manchester United was compounded by a second yellow card for Harry Maguire. The Reds were down to ten.

Ronaldo thought he’d found an equaliser but he was deemed offside. Moments later, in acres of space, his Portugal teammate had a shot but he blasted it high over the bar.

Van de Beek’s glimmer of hope goal had been a fleeting glimpse of what could have been as Watford scored in stoppage time… twice! Two almost identical shots came from Pedro and Dennis in the 92nd and 96th minute with Foster claiming the assist on the second.

The final whistle couldn’t come soon enough for Solskjaer and his men who had had more than just a bad day at the office!

Team: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Dalot 85), McTominay (Van de Beek 45), Matic, Sancho (Lingard 91), Fernandes, Rashford (Martial 45), Ronaldo.