Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still be sacked this evening as board meeting continues

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to have escaped the sack earlier tonight but it could just be a brief stay of execution.

As reported here earlier, The Times reported after this afternoon’s horrendous 4-1 loss to Watford that an emergency board meeting was being held to determine the fate of the Norwegian.

However, it was then reported by Sky that no decision had been made by the board about Solskjaer’s future.

BREAKING: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager still undecided after emergency meeting of club officials following Watford defeat — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 20, 2021

It seemed that the board’s inability to reach a consensus meant that the Baby Faced Assassin had managed to wriggle free from the noose again.

However, BBC Sport’s digital football editor Howard Nurse now claims that the indecision reported by Sky merely means that the board is continuing to discuss the matter, rather than its having finished its meeting without reaching a conclusion.

Nurse tweeted:

‘Manchester United are likely to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of the 4-1 defeat at Watford. Executive discussions continue.’

Manchester United are likely to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of the 4-1 defeat at Watford. Executive discussions continue #MUFC — Howard Nurse (@howardnurse) November 20, 2021

This, from a reliable source, suggests that the issue is no longer whether Solskjaer should be kept in post but rather what his compensation package should be and who should take the reins in the short and long term.

The board may be keen to appoint a permanent successor immediately but this could prove difficult.

Favourites Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly reluctant to leave their current employers, Ajax, Leicester City and Paris Saint Germain, respectively, midseason.

Another likely candidate, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, is reportedly unsure about managing a Premier League side.

Another option for the board would be to appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season, but discussions could be involved as to who that might be.

Anyone involved in the current coaching setup, such as Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, are arguably tarnished with the same failures to which Solskjaer has become associated.