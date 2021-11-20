Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds his hands up to Manchester United fans after Watford loss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seen putting his hands up to the away fans who had travelled to London to see their side dismantled 4-1 by Watford.

The legendary Norwegian appeared to be apologising for what they had just seen, having promised a good performance, but some believe he’s waving goodbye.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds his hands up to the away Manchester United fans after they're thrashed 4-1 at Watford pic.twitter.com/pTzaPHjh2l — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer holds his hands up to apologise to the away fans. Quite a few boos coming back. Fernandes argues back to the away end and is pulled away by Fred #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer is on remarkably thin ice and even those who felt he wouldn’t be sacked after a poor result vs Watford, changed their mind once the scoreline reached embarrassing levels.

The former Molde man survived the international break only to see his United side completely fall apart against their struggling opponents.

In truth, it never really looked like Solskjaer’s men were going to win and Watford were largely in control of the tie throughout the 90 minutes.

It’s impossible to imagine the former striker staying on now but the Red Devils’ board are no closer to figuring out his replacement as they were before.

Old Trafford is clearly in crisis mode but the hierarchy have been ignoring the alarm bells for a while now.

Many supporters would like to see Ajax’s Erik ten Hag take over but unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be a straightforward deal.

Zinedine Zidane is a free agent but reportedly uninterested, while Mauricio Pochettino is tied up to PSG and Brendan Rodgers is flailing with Leicester City.

It’s not a good time to be a Manchester United fan and the board have failed this great club massively.