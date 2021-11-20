Player ratings u23s: Derby County u23s 1-1 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s came away with a point against bottom of the table side Derby County. Here are our player ratings for the match:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Dermot Mee – 7 – Was called into question a number of times and confidently dealt with them all. Commanded his area well and transmitted a confidence in the side from the back.

Marc Jurado – 6 – Linked with Wellens down the right on occasions, but could have got involved more in attack. Was caught out in behind defensively a few times but on the whole was OK.

Teden Mengi – 5 – As we see too often, he has lapses in concentration. When he is focused he is almost impossible to get past, but sloppy in possession and leaving gaps open see him having to cover up his mistakes too frequently.

Bjorn Hardley – 6.5 – The more composed of the defensive pairing, Hardley was strong aerially and made some vital blocks.

Alvaro Fernandez – 7 – While he could have possibly done better on the goal conceded, Fernandez was everywhere in attack and was the most vital player for United’s control in possession.

Martin Svidersky – 6.5 – A fantastic first half on the ball and shielding the backline. With less support in the second half, gaps opened in the midfield but he still did well to provide cover.

Hannibal Mejbri – 6 – Showing glimpses of talent and providing the assist, but his involvement was all too rare throughout the match. He couldn’t provide any control against Derby’s midfield and struggled to create any consistent openings.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 5.5 – Similarly to Hannibal, could only show his talent in fleeting moments. Didn’t get on the ball and dictate like he usually does and was overrun at times by Derby’s high energy midfield.

Charlie Wellens – 6 – Got down the right a few times, creating openings and winning corners but couldn’t provide the needed quality at the end of it.

Alejandro Garnacho – 6 – An exciting but frustrating performance. The Spaniard is dangerous with his dribbling but poor decision making often saw potential opportunities break down before developing.

Charlie McNeill – 6.5 – Scored the equaliser but had a pretty disappointing day in front of the goal with a number of poor efforts.

Substitutes

Sam Mather – 6 – A fairly quiet cameo but was involved in the scramble for a winner in the dying seconds.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6.5 – Only had a little over ten minutes but put his mark on the match with his driving runs through the midfield.

Charlie Savage – 6 – Came in and kept possession ticking over without providing anything spectacular.

