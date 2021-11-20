Player ratings: Watford 4-1 Man United – humiliation for the Red Devils at Vicarage Road

Manchester United lost 4-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon despite the hosts twice missing the same penalty. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Absolutely superb performance for the most part, saved two pens (even if not technically) and saved United’s bacon on so many occasions. Lost concentration at the end but who can blame him?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 3 – Poor again from the Spider. Just seems to have lost his way.

Victor Lindelof 3 – Another really sub-par performance from the Swede.

Harry Maguire 1 – Absolutely shocking. Solskjaer has put all his faith in this man as a player and a captain, and this is the way he thanks him. Doesn’t deserve to wear the badge.

Luke Shaw 2 – Shaw last season … Robert de Niro in ‘Awakenings’.

Scott McTominay 3 – Rightly subbed, although it’ll probably turn out he was injured. Completely outclassed in midfield by Tom Cleverly, among others.

Nemanja Matic 2 – Horrible performance from the Serb. Didn’t protect the defence and gave the ball away in some dangerous situations. His passing was poor as well.

Jadon Sancho 5 – Tried hard to make semi-intelligent runs … but there was no sign of intelligence from the players who were supposed to spot them. Put in a lovely cross for Ronaldo in the second half that should have been a goal. But still lacking a real spark.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – What was that shank in the first half? Is he trying to get the manager sacked?

Marcus Rashford 6 – Managed United’s only shot on target in the first half, perhaps the substitution was due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 – Got in some good positions and got the assist, but nothing was coming off for the GOAT today.

Substitutes

Donny van de Beek 7.5 – Came on, scored and looked to be United’s best outfield player. Well he could be for all we know.

Anthony Martial 4 – Added nothing and lost the ball in the lead-up to the killer blow.

Diogo Dalot 4 – At least partly at fault for the fourth.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Didn’t influence the game.