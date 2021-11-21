Erik ten Hag ‘100% interested’ in becoming Solskjaer’s successor

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has apparently expressed that he is ‘100% interested’ in joining Manchester United in the summer.

Ten Hag has been linked to the club for a number of weeks now with rumours being ignited today after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reports that it’s unlikely Ajax would allow Ten Hag to leave mid-season as Michael Carrick takes charge of the Reds in the interim.

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag would "100% be interested" in Manchester United job in the summer. Ajax unlikely to entertain allowing him to leave mid-season. Ten Hag's contract is up in 2023. #MUFC #TenHag — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) November 21, 2021

The Dutchman gained respect within the footballing world after leading Ajax to the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

That season they also won the double as they claimed victory in the KNVB Cup and topped the Eredivisie, a feat he would repeat in the 2020-21 season.

With a recent history of winning silverware as a top flight European manager, Ten Hag looks to be a good option for United who have been without a trophy for four years.

Though it was reported a couple of days ago that he was unlikely to leave Ajax, now the job has become a real possibility, it is said that he sees the United position as a lucrative one and the club as a good one to join.

There are currently four front runners for the position of Solskjaer’s successor, including Ten Hag who has a 65.5% win rate. The only manager in the running with a higher win rate is Zinedine Zidane with 67.8%.

However, it’s thought the language barrier and style of management might prevent Zidane from succeeding at Old Trafford.

Also in the running is Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is said to be Sir Alex Ferguson’s preferred choice.

Right now Ten Hag looks the most exciting option, and a favourite amongst fans with many saying on social media, “He’s exactly what we need right now” and “The board should go completely all out, at all costs to get ten Hag”.

Though he seems interested, he is under contract at Ajax until 2023 after recently signing a contract extension earlier in the year, something which may be a stumbling block on the road to Old Trafford.