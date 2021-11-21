Manchester United idtentify Mauricio Pochettino as top target for manager



Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the top target for the vacant managerial spot at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s sacking.

Immediately after the dismissal, it was reported that Michael Carrick and the rest of the coaching staff, including Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, are safe for now and will be given the task of coaching the team for the upcoming fixtures.

The United board will now be looking at long-term replacements over the upcoming weeks to potentially take over in the summer of 2022.

With it being midseason, the chances of a manager leaving a club half way through the campaign is in some cases very slim, so the club could look to appoint an interim manager after Carrick to take them through to the summer.

And according to Sky Sports News journalist, Kaveh Solhekol, PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino is the club’s number one choice when looking at long-term targets for the vacant managerial position.

Mauricio Pochettino is #mufc's number one choice to be the next manager. The number two choice is Erik ten Hag. Both are unavailable right now, which is why United are looking for an interim manager #mulive [@SkyKaveh] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 21, 2021

The Argentinian was previously linked with the club after his sacking as Tottenham’s manager in 2019.

However, Solskjaer managed to salvage his position back then but this time around he wasn’t so lucky.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the year and has been reported to be very happy in the position at the moment.

Solhekol later states that Erik ten Hag, who is the current Ajax manager, is the second choice for the job.

The Dutch manager is seen as a fan favourite and many supporters appreciate his work with academy graduates as well as giving them first-team debuts.

Both managers currently have jobs so it will cost the club a lot of money to compensate their current teams.

The club does seem to be looking at more options with Zinedine Zidane, who is currently a free agent, also being heavily linked to the club in recent weeks.

United now have a turbulent time ahead with a congested schedule coming up both on and off the pitch.

