Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked from his position of manager of Manchester United.

The club has confirmed the news on Twitter, saying ‘Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.

‘Thank you for everything, Ole.’

A club statement reads:

‘Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

‘Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.’

The club’s board made the decision this evening after another humiliating performance, as the Norwegian’s star-studded side slumped to a 4-1 defeat to lowly Watford at Vicarage Road.

After a promising start to the season, the Red Devils have fallen apart, losing to Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League, losing at home to West Ham and Aston Villa, being trounced 5-0 by Liverpool, 4-1 by Leicester City and being totally outclassed by Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat that showed a gulf in class far greater than the scoreline suggests.

However, yesterday’s result against a team tipped for relegation – despite David de Gea‘s heroics in goal, was a bridge too far for the United hierarchy.

Yesterday evening stories started to break that an emergency board meeting had been called for 7pm to discuss Solskjaer’s compensation package and a succession plan.

Solskjaer will leave with immediate effect but the name of his permanent successor is yet to be confirmed.

The Times’ Duncan Castles has been persistently claiming that Zinedine Zidane is the board’s choice to replace the Norwegian and that they are making a concerted effort to persuade the Frenchman and his reportedly reluctant wife to make the move to Old Trafford.

United are set to play again on Tuesday night in a crucial Champions League group F match with La Liga side Villareal in Spain.

The club also confirmed that coach and former player Michael Carrick will take temporary charge of the team until an interim coach is appointed who will be expected to manage the team to the end of the season.