Manchestser United shortlist Julen Lopetegui as a potential candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Julen Lopetegui is one of the names shortlisted by Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lopetegui’s managerial career has been a roller-coaster ride, filled with ups and downs.

He was sacked at Real Madrid after being just three months in charge. At the time, many believed that he was not ready to manage a club the size of Los Blancos.

The Spaniard redeemed himself at Sevilla, winning the UEFA Europa League in 2020. His side currently sits top of the La Liga table and play an excellent brand of football.

His teams rely on width and creating chances from the wing. Tactical flexible, the 55 year old has established himself as one of the top managers in Europe.

Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) mentions him as a possible long-term managerial target for Man Utd.

According to Duncan Castles, the Sevilla manager would cost €5 million to buy out of his current contract.

It will indeed be a tricky deal to pull off mid-season, but the United job doesn’t come around very often, and the Spaniard could be tempted.

Zinedine Zidane is still the preferred choice, and United have reportedly shortlisted other candidates like Lauren Blanc as interim.

Technical director Darren Fletcher is expected to be in charge for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Villarreal.