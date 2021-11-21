Michael Carrick to take temporary charge of Manchester United

Michael Carrick is set to temporarily take charge of Manchester United after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club just confirmed on their official website that they had parted ways with Solskjaer.

The statement read: “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.”

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United, and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.”

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

Many were surprised that United didn’t pull the trigger after the loss against Manchester City as the club would have had two weeks to sort out a viable replacement.

United now find themselves in a peculiar situation, with games coming thick and fast.

Names like Lauren Blanc and Ralph Rangnick have been mentioned as interim managers, but neither link was concrete.

With Carrick as caretaker, the board will have time to bring someone appropriate until they find a long term manager. In that sense, Carrick is a caretaker until a caretaker manager is appointed.

United face Villarreal in a crucial UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

A win would almost certainly guarantee qualification to the Round of 16.

The players will be looking to brush off their recent disappointments and work together to turn things around.