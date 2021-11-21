Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ed Woodward at Carrington: sacking imminent?

The long-awaited sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be happening this morning as he was seen arriving at Old Trafford with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward at Carrington.

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst confirmed the news, as the players were also filmed arriving for a scheduled training session.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward have both arrived at Carrington this morning. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 21, 2021

Woodward was photographed trying to hide from the paparazzi as he entered the training complex:

Ed Woodward tried to hide from photographers as he arrived at Carrington. (M.E.N) #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tJI6Q9kvYi — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) November 21, 2021

As reported here earlier today, Solskjaer’s days, or even hours, became numbered after his team succumbed to a horrific 4-1 loss to minnows Watford at Vicarage Road yesterday.

With no automatic heir in place, it is expected that technical director and former player Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of the side.

This may even be a pre-caretaker role, with some reports suggesting that another former player, Laurent Blanc, might be brought in as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

United’s options for a replacement should be greater at that stage, with the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino unlikely to leave during the season.