Home » Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ed Woodward at Carrington: sacking imminent?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ed Woodward at Carrington: sacking imminent?

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The long-awaited sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be happening this morning as he was seen arriving at Old Trafford with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward at Carrington.

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst confirmed the news, as the players were also filmed arriving for a scheduled training session.

Woodward was photographed trying to hide from the paparazzi as he entered the training complex:

As reported here earlier today, Solskjaer’s days, or even hours, became numbered after his team succumbed to a horrific 4-1 loss to minnows Watford at Vicarage Road yesterday.

With no automatic heir in place, it is expected that technical director and former player Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of the side.

This may even be a pre-caretaker role, with some reports suggesting that another former player, Laurent Blanc, might be brought in as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

United’s options for a replacement should be greater at that stage, with the likes of Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino unlikely to leave during the season.

Latest Top Stories...

Manchestser United shortlist Julen Lopetegui as a potential...

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future hangs in the balance,...

Angry reporter demands that Ed Woodward and Richard...

Top journalists all confirm Man United have decided...

Academy Match Report: Burnley u18s 2-2 Manchester United...