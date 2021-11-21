Pictures: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in emotional farewell to Man United fans

An emotional photograph has emerged of sacked Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskaer hugging a fan after leaving the club’s training complex at Carrington for the last time.

The club legend was relieved of his command today after three years in charge and was videoed leaving the training ground after a meeting with executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward, earlier today.

The pictures suggest that Solskjaer stopped his car to hug fans who wanted to wish him well.

This hug is from all of us who stuck by him ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SqsgXsfPJO — Luke 🇾🇪 (@lukesellers98) November 21, 2021

The fan, Luke Sellers, said that Solskjaer ‘said it had been an honour to be manager’.

It is a fitting and touching farewell to a man that, despite everything that has happened, has retained his friendliness and dignity throughout.

Sir Alex Ferguson was renowned for taking the time to get to know and spend time with every member of the United staff, from the tea lady upwards, and Solskjaer has done the same, as well as always spending time with the fans.

‘Mourinho used to sit in the corner of the canteen, sometimes with his hood pulled up, observing staff scurrying in “like the grim reaper”, according to one well-placed source,’ The Telegraph‘s James Ducker notes.

‘Solskjaer was the polar opposite. He could remember the names of children of staff he had not seen for years. Academy staff ignored by Mourinho revelled in the open lines of communication and interest taken in their work. Executives likened conversations with Solskjaer to talking to “Ferguson plus Ferdinand plus Rooney”’.

Despite the calamitous end to his managerial career, actions such as this will help to ensure that the Norwegian will retain the respect and love of Manchester United fans around the world and will always be ‘2Olegend’, the banner that has hung on the Stretford End for many years showing his shirt number.