Top journalists all confirm Man United have decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have made the decision to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a terrible run of results and performances.

Multiple reliable sources have reported the news following an emergency board meeting after yesterday’s 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the decision had finally been made by controlling shareholder Joel Glazer:

‘Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over.

‘Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways.

‘Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found.’

Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over. 🔴 #MUFC Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways. Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. pic.twitter.com/oNMceD5xiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed the story:

‘The Glazer family decided that the club would begin negotiating the precise terms of Solskjaer’s departure.

‘The club are determined to ensure Solskjaer receives a respectful parting, with a formal announcement expected in due course.

‘It is possible that Darren Fletcher will be placed in charge on an interim basis. He could be assisted by Michael Carrick, whose position at the club remains intact as of Saturday night, with sources suggesting the pair would be part of a structure to tide United over if no immediate solution is found.’

The Times’ Henry Winter praised Solskjaer for his man-management skills but admitted that his sacking had been inevitable:

‘Solskjaer came into #mufc and cleared the air of the tension post-Mourinho. Staff and players needed spirits lifting and Solskjaer did that because he cares about the club. No ego. But he’s not a top-level coach or manager. Players needed organising better. Exit inevitable.’

Solskjaer came into #mufc and cleared the air of the tension post-Mourinho. Staff and players needed spirits lifting and Solskjaer did that because he cares about the club. No ego. But he’s not a top-level coach or manager. Players needed organising better. Exit inevitable. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 20, 2021

The Standard’s James Robson made a similar observation:

‘It is entirely possible to think Solskjaer has done a good job at United and believe he is not the right man to lead United.’

It is entirely possible to think Solskjaer has done a good job at United and believe he is not the right man to lead United. #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) November 21, 2021

The Telegraph’s James Ducker explained why the board have been unable to line up an immediate replacement, leading to the likelihood that former player and now technical director Darren Fletcher is likely to take temporary charge:

‘The former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher is poised to take temporary charge of the club’s Champions League tie against Villarreal on Tuesday as the curtain comes down on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign following a crushing 4-1 defeat at Watford.

‘The Old Trafford hierarchy have been keen for Solskjaer to get through the season, having backed him with a new three-year contract in the summer, but there were more discussions involving co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the manager’s future on Saturday night.’

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst is angry with the club’s owners for the way the situation has been handled:

‘”Sad” is a terribly overused word in life but it is sad that Solskjaer’s #mufc career is to end with him being booed by fans who adore him. It should never ever have come to that.’

'Sad' is a terribly overused word in life but it is sad that Solskjaer's #mufc career is to end with him being booed by fans who adore him. It should never ever have come to that. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) November 20, 2021

Norwegian football expert Fredrik Filtvedt simply confirmed:

‘Solskjaer is no longer manager of Manchester United.’

Solskjær er ferdig som United-manager. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) November 20, 2021

Solskjaer was scheduled to lead the team in training today so all eyes will be on United’s training complex, Carrington, to see who takes the reins and what happens next.