What will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal mean for talented daughter Karna Solskjaer?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal from Manchester United affects everyone at the club, not just the first team and coaches but the academy sides and the women’s team too.

As Marc Skinner’s side came out to train before today’s match they were noticeably later than usual, perhaps being briefed after what had unfolded just moments before.

The question on many fans lips at today’s game was, what will happen to Karna Solskjaer?

The 18 year old joined Manchester United’s Women’s academy under Casey Stoney upon Solskjaer’s arrival. In recent months she has impressed coach Charlotte Healy as she followed in her father’s footsteps.

Prior to moving to England in the summer of 2019, Solskjaer played for local teams around Molde, where her father used to manage but United was her first taste of elite level football.

She has blossomed this season, becoming somewhat of a goal machine for the Under 21’s. Her father and mother, who was also an elite footballer, can often be seen showing support for their daughter at the ground in Altrincham.

Back in October her side defeated Bristol City 7-1 with the Norwegian scoring four goals in the dominant victory for the Reds.

She was tipped to make her United senior debut in the Conti-cup later that month with Marc Skinner hinting that he’d been keeping an eye on her and a number of other youth players, however it was not to be.

Many felt with her impressive displays it was only a matter of time though until she received the call.

However, the news of her father’s sacking will have surely taken its toll on the youngster, who could often be seen at Old Trafford showing support for the lads and her father.

Though she is 18 and could choose to stay in Manchester and pursue a possible career with United, it is likely that she will follow her family, wherever they may go next, given she has yet to break into the senior side.

It would be a big loss to United to see such a talented youngster leave the club as no doubt she is talented and will make an impact at whichever club she chooses to call home.

However, it all depends on where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his family go next, for the time being Karna is still a Red and continues to make a difference to the academy side.