Ed Woodward: Manchester United official may delay resignation

Manchester United fans’ worst fears might be coming true as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward looks set to remain at the club, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the fourth manager to be sacked by the often criticised United official in his short tenure so far.

According to Sky Sports, Woodward could remain further than promised in order to ensure the smooth transition to an interim manager and subsequently a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.

It’s understood he was a key decision-maker in the process to part ways with the legendary Norwegian.

Fans have often felt Woodward is at fault for the deterioration of their beloved club, with only the Glazer family earning more rage than him.

The notorious owners have shown their failure to run one of the most successful clubs in football time and time again.

However, Woodward helped the Glazers become owners in the first place and was duly rewarded with an executive vice-chairman position despite his lack of experience.

The inadequacy of those in charge has been exposed many times in the past and Solskjaer’s sacking is only a timely reminder.

Fans would ideally love to see the back of the Glazers too but are likely to be dismayed by any possibility of Woodward pulling a U-turn and remaining in his job.

There are those who hoped Ajax CEO and Manchester United great Edwin van der Sar could be hired instead, especially given his football knowledge.

The Dutch side have been the perfect model of footballing structure as Van der Sar, director of football Marc Overmars, and manager Erik ten Hag have all worked remarkably well together to enjoy plenty of recent success.

It’s a compliment to them, as well as an insult to United’s current structure, that fans would love to take all three Ajax figures instead of the ones currently running the club.