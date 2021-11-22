Ian Rush plays down claims Cristiano Ronaldo could be the next Manchester United manager

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has all the hallmarks of a great manager but is not ready for such a role just yet.

The 36-year-old’s dream return to United this summer was greeted with huge amounts of fanfare and the Portuguese legend has not disappointed.

Nine goals and two assists in 13 games have shushed any doubters and highlighted CR7 still has plenty of life left in him yet.

But following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent departure after a particularly poor start to the current campaign, United are now left scrambling around for a manger.

Michael Carrick has been appointed caretaker manager for the immediate future, but the club are on the lookout for an interim boss who will take the reins until the end of the season.

It is then thought the club will target either Erik ten Hag of Ajax or Mauricio Pochettino of PSG, who’ve both shown interest in taking over but don’t wish to do so midseason.

And while Ronaldo does have a future in management in the opinion of Ian Rush, now is not the time according to the Liverpool legend:

“When I look at Ronaldo, I do see him as a leader,” Rush said.

“We kind of got a glimpse of Ronaldo as a manager when Portugal won the Euros in 2016, when he had to go off injured.”

“He was so passionate on the touchline, barking orders and motivating the team, and maybe we saw the makings of a manager there.”

“But to manage a big club like Manchester United you need proper managerial experience and that’s why I don’t buy into the story of him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

Ronaldo has stated in the past he has no plans to go into coaching when he finally calls time on his record-breaking career, often with the caveat of ‘never say never’.

In terms of putting former players in the hot seat, you would expect the board to have learnt a lesson from Solskjaer’s tenure. However, BR Football’s Rob Blanchette seems to think that it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the club would help Ronaldo in that direction to continue to reap the rewards of being associated with his name.

‘It’s credible to say Cristiano Ronaldo will now be prepared by the #MUFC board to be the next full-time manager,’ Blanchette says.

‘This ambition of #CR7 and club was discussed last summer. The board want their financial & football strategy linked to Ronaldo for years to come. He brings £££.’

So, if that is true, perhaps the great man’s epithet of ‘never say never’ will be apt once again.