Laurent Blanc appears as a strong candidate for the interim manager role



Laurent Blanc appears to be a target for the interim manager spot as Manchester United continue the search for a long-term replacement.

The club are on the lookout for a caretaker to fill in the gap inthe short term after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after a devastating 4-1 defeat to Watford.

According to The Independent, Blanc has emerged as a strong candidate for the position.

If appointed, it would only be until the summer of 2022, at which point the club will look to appoint a more long-term solution such as Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

This isn’t the first time Blanc has been linked with a caretaker position at the club after previously being associated to the job when Jose Mourinho was sacked.

The outlet reports that Blanc has a good relationship with the club’s hierarchy as well as Sir Alex Ferguson.

Blanc doesn’t lack Champions League experience and knowledge having previously managed French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, after leaving the club in 2016, he hasn’t managed at that level since.

United are currently at a standstill regarding a caretaker manager as there does not appear to be an obvious candidate lined up to take over from the Norwegian.

There also seems little clarity in terms of who could fill the role on a permanent basis, as excellent options such as Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Max Allegri and Antonio Conte all having been snapped up by other clubs in the last 12 months.

Football Insider is reporting that instead of taking on the interim managerial role, Blanc could become the permanent manager instead.

The outlet goes on to say they’re looking at him taking over for the rest of the season but this view could change at the end of the campaign if he is successful.’

This is much like how the club treated Solskjaer’s caretaker position when he was eventually appointed the permanent boss.

The article concludes by saying that the Red Devils will need to pay compensation to Al-Rayyan, the club which Blanc joined last December.

They will also have to persuade him to leave the club and join United with a promise that extends only until the end of the season.

