Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United fans react to potential hire

Manchester United fans certainly seem happy with the board’s reported interest in bringing PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino into the club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s recent departure, it might just happen.

He’s experienced in England, he wanted quite a few of our players at TH and hes worked under an incompetent hierarchy before. Is Mauricio Pochettino the BEST option right now for Man Utd? I think so. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) November 22, 2021

If Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to walk away from a club with the power of PSG because he wants the Manchester United job then think that’s an incredible show of desire and I like him for that. — Annemarie Dray (@AnnemarieDray) November 22, 2021

If Mauricio Pochettino does bin PSG to join Manchester United that absolutely speaks volumes to me.🔴👊 — WHF!🇾🇪 (@UtdWesleyy) November 22, 2021

If Pochettino wants the United job, we should be all over it at this point. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 22, 2021

Pochettino is a great manager and I will be very happy if he joins us. A manager with a personality and loves high pressing football. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) November 22, 2021

I don't know why people are shocked that Pochettino wants to leave PSG for Manchester United. Poor man just wants to coach the real GOAT. — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) November 22, 2021

Pochettino is said to have always wanted to manage Manchester United and is not willing to let a third opportunity pass him by.

The Argentine manager is understood to be unhappy with the culture at PSG and is displeased with the lack of control he has over the club’s dealings.

Some fans are surprised to hear Pochettino is seemingly willing to walk away from coaching the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappen, just to name a few.

United are in free fall at the minute while the French giants are comfortably leading the Ligue 1 table as they look to reclaim their crown.

There are no guarantees Pochettino will come in and suddenly guide the team to grand success so his rumoured desire to make the switch is rather interesting.

Fans will certainly love his commitment to the dream and everyone knows the qualities he can bring to the Red Devils.