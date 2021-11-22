Home » Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United fans react to potential hire

Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United fans react to potential hire

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans certainly seem happy with the board’s reported interest in bringing PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino into the club.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s recent departure, it might just happen.

Pochettino is said to have always wanted to manage Manchester United and is not willing to let a third opportunity pass him by.

The Argentine manager is understood to be unhappy with the culture at PSG and is displeased with the lack of control he has over the club’s dealings.

Some fans are surprised to hear Pochettino is seemingly willing to walk away from coaching the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappen, just to name a few.

United are in free fall at the minute while the French giants are comfortably leading the Ligue 1 table as they look to reclaim their crown.

There are no guarantees Pochettino will come in and suddenly guide the team to grand success so his rumoured desire to make the switch is rather interesting.

Fans will certainly love his commitment to the dream and everyone knows the qualities he can bring to the Red Devils.

