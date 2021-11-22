Mauricio Pochettino would be open to joining Manchester United mid-season

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly open to joining Manchester United midseason if they approach him.

According to Simon Stone (BBC), the Argentinian is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain. Reportedly, he has less control over transfer decisions than he would like and feels that the squad is imbalanced.

His squad is filled with superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and he feels that he does not have complete control over what happens in and around the first team.

Pochettino has always made his desire to return to management in England known, and the United job would present a fantastic opportunity to do so.

According to Sky Sports, he is United’s first choice to replace Solskjaer for the vacant managerial position.

The 49 year old is highly regarded by the United hierarchy, including Sir Alex Ferguson, who were particularly impressed with his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Spurs boss has been in charge of PSG for ten months and has them comfortably on top of the Ligue 1 table.

Although reluctant to move mid-season, the switch could work as PSG are keen on replacing him with Zinedine Zidane, who in turn is reported to be keen on the PSG post.

The majority of United fans would probably prefer Pochettino in the Old Trafford dugout over any other manager.

The Red Devils have not been reported to have made an approach yet, but his availability could change that. As reported here earlier, the stars could be aligning in a constellation that will bring the perfect manager to the club.

Other candidates include Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, but he would be unwilling to leave right now.

For an interim manager, Lauren Blanc and Steve Bruce have been mentioned as possible candidates.