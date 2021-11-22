Michael Carrick gives first press conference as Manchester United manager

Michael Carrick has given his first press conference as temporary-interim manager of Manchester United.

Carrick was joined by captain Harry Maguire at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s crunch game against Villareal in the Champions League Group F.

The interim-interim boss started by making a statement thanking outgoing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying ‘it’s been an absolute pleasure working with him.’

He then went on to say that the team was now fully focussed on tomorrow’s game against the Spanish side.

Maguire was the first to be asked a question – as to whether he felt the players had let Solskjaer down.

‘As a group of players we take huge responsibility,’ Maguire replied.

‘The lads are giving everything, the lads want to succeed.

‘But obviously the results lately haven’t been good enough and the lads take a fair amount of the responsibility for that.

‘We have to find something within ourselves to find that focus, to find that mentality to go and get the result we need tomorrow in the Champions League.

Carrick was then asked how long he might be in the position of stand-in manager.

‘My mindset, my position, I’m preparing the team for tomorrow night,’ he said.

‘I know the staff very well, this club’s been my life for an awful long time now and so it’s the sacrifice and dedication I’m prepared to give, no matter how long it’s for, whether it’s one game, whether it’s two games, whether it’s a little stretch longer than that … right now I’m not too sure but that’s not something that’s on my mind.’

Carrick was then asked if he would be changing anything tactically.

‘We’ll have to wait and see really. Obviously I’ve worked with Ole a long time and we have very similar beliefs. We did as players and we do as coach and manager.

‘But yes of course I’ve got my own personality and it’s different to Ole but it’s very similar.

‘I’m not giving too much away of what my plans are but I’m very clear in my mind.’