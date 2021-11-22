Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal won’t solve Manchester United’s true problem

The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had become the only viable option following months of lifeless performances and bad results at Manchester United.

Fans had grown tired of a team containing some of the most talented and successful players in the game today, flounder with seemingly no plan or direction.

Humbling defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City should have been catalysts for change, but the situation was allowed to escalate until United truly hit rock bottom.

A 4-1 defeat to relegation threatened Watford gave the owners no further place to hide, Solskjaer was regretfully removed from his position with immediate effect.

It has now become clear that, long term, the Norwegian was never quite qualified enough for the job, and despite achieving third and second placed finishes he could not possibly hope to compete with the Pep Guardiolas and Jurgen Klopps of the world.

But it would be remiss to expect all of United’s issues to evaporate now Solskjaer is gone, the club’s problems run much deeper than what happens on the field.

In the words of The Guardian’s Barney Ronay:

“The least qualified managerial appointee in United’s modern history has been eased out of the job, with the soft landing of a significant payout.”

“But make no mistake, the wrong person is leaving the building.”

As long as United are in and around the Champions League very little else matters to the Glazers, the club is simply a money-making toy.

Sure, they’ll invest money when it suits them, bringing back a 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, but from their point of view that was an investment for his commercial appeal rather than his football ability.

That’s because the people making the decisions are businessmen, not footballing people, case in point being Ed Woodward and his soon-to-be replacement Richard Arnold.

The Glazers don’t want people who will challenge them, that’s why Antonio Conte was never truly considered, and why Solskjaer was given chance after chance.

Until United are rid of the true disease that has crippled one of the world’s greatest sporting institutions, nothing much will ever truly change.